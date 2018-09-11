Medical Sterilization System Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2025

|

Sterilization is a component of the infection control procedure. Sterilization refers to the process which eliminates, deactivates and kills all types of biological agents and pathogens to achieve asepsis and sterile environment. These biological agents and pathogens are of any type and present on any surface, medication, a volume of fluid, or a compound such as biological cultural media. There are three definite stages of sterilization such as pre-sterilization, actual sterilization, and aseptic storage. In medical sterilization system, various technologies, devices, reagents, and consumables are used for the sterilization by the end users. In medical and life-sciences, sterilization is normally used to prevent the disease transmission due to the biological agents and pathogens.

The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infection has led to the demand for medical sterilization devices and has become the opportunity for the growth of the global medical sterilization system market over the forecast period.

The global medical sterilization system market is segmented on the basis of component type and end user.

On the basis of component type, the global medical sterilization system market is segmented into:

Instruments

Heat sterilization

Moist Heat Sterilization Equipment

Dry Heat Sterilization Equipment

Low Temperature Sterilization Equipment

Radiation Sterilization Equipment

Disinfector

Washer Disinfector

Flusher Disinfector

Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems

Single Basin Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems

Dual Basin Endoscopic Reprocessor Systems

Consumables and Reagents

Detergents

Lubricants

Others

Services

On the basis of end user, the global medical sterilization system market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The global medical sterilization system market is expected to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The rise in prevalence of diseases and medical operatives such as oncology, tuberculosis, also the rising ageing population worldwide has propelled the uptake of medical services, anticipated to boost the demand for medical sterilization systems over the forecast period. The stringent rules and regulations by the various regulatory authority bodies regarding the sterilization and safety management in the medical and healthcare system are also expected to surge the demand for sterilization systems and grow the market. The increasing demand for automated and advanced sterilization processes and systems as compared to traditional and manual systems is also anticipated to bolster the demand for medical sterilization systems and drive the growth of the global medical sterilization system market over the long run. The increasing research and development activities to bring the new and advanced technologies for sterilization and up-gradation of existing one also expected to drive the global medical sterilization system market over a forecast period.

However, the increasing regulatory and safety threats, and growing trend by the industry to look for alternative sterilization technologies may hamper the demand for medical sterilization system market and growth of the market over the forecast period. The lower awareness and high price of advanced medical sterilization systems might also restrain the demand for the medical sterilization systems and hinder the growth of the global medical sterilization systems market over long term.

On the basis of regional presence, the global Medical sterilization system market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global medical sterilization system market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to developed medical infrastructure along with the stringent rules and regulation by the regulatory authorities. Europe has also contributed the moderate shares and registered a healthy growth rate to the global medical sterilization system market followed by North America. The APEJ has become the lucrative market for medical sterilization system and anticipated to register significant shares over the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of advanced sterilization devices and developing medical infrastructure, and safety regulation in the region. The Latin America and MEA are at a nascent stage to the global medical sterilization system market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period due to increasing medical facilities in the region.

Some key companies covered in this report include Getinge Group, STERIS Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc., Belimed AG, 3M Company, MATACHANA GROUP, Cantel Medical Corporation, Sterigenics International Inc., MMM Group and TSO3. The global medical sterilization system market is currently witnessing a number of strategic collaboration and partnership activities by manufacturers and end users.