NSAV Announces Commencement of Share Buyback Program

|

Mountainhome, PA, Sep 11, 2018 — Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC: NSAV), a medical cannabis technology company, announced today that the Company has commenced a share buyback program. The goal of the share buyback program is to reduce the total outstanding shares of common stock by up to 80%. Under the buyback program, NSAV is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, block purchases, fixed price tender offers, or otherwise, in accordance with applicable federal securities laws. The Company intends to pay for share repurchases using a variety of methods, including cash, preferred shares, shares in publicly traded subsidiaries, debt and with other resources at its disposal. NSAV management categorically states that no convertible or toxic debt will ever be used to fund its share buyback program. The Company also wants to assure shareholders that no reverse split of its common stock will ever take place or be used to reduce its outstanding shares of common stock.

As previously announced, in 2017 NSAV enacted a massive 4.0 billion or 40% reduction of its authorized shares. The Company has approved an additional 500 million share reduction of its authorized shares, which are awaiting cancellation by the Company’s transfer agent.

James Tilton, president of NSAV stated, “I am extremely pleased to announce the commencement of our long-awaited and eagerly anticipated share buyback program. As we’ve shown last year, the Company is fully committed to share reduction and the enhancement of shareholder value.”

NSAV’s vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the legal medical cannabis and hemp industries, as well as other areas of the medical industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services, patents and trademarks and information technology.

For further information, please contact NSAV at 1 (917) 770-8588

The NSAV corporate email address is info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/NSAV_MJTechCo

The NSAV Facebook account can be accessed at https://www.facebook.com/NSAVHolding

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact:

James Tilton

Net Savings Link, Inc.

2374 Route 390 North

Mountainhome PA 18342

917-770-8588

jamestilton@netsavingslinkinc.com