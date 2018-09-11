PREMIUM RESORT IN CHINNAKANAL

|

Munnar is Kerala’s premium hill station. A hill station transcending excellence – Munnar is surrounded by gently undulating hills swathed in the soothing green of vast tea estates makes it perfect tourist destination in south India.The Mountain Club is that perfect blend which offers various facilities and is conveniently situated close to Munnar. The Mountain Club is keyed to be ever prepared to serve its guests with fully functional facilities,gourmet cuisine and sincere service.Offers elaborate la carte and buffet spreads for breakfast, lunch and dinner.Mountain Club has an exclusive Ayurveda Center.A state-of-the-art health club with most modern equipments.A different way to enjoy Munnar; from the infinity pool located overlooking the lake.This coffee shop is really a relax shop.cool the mind and enjoy with natural moments.