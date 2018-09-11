Report Explores the Fiber Optic Cable Market Size, Demand, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

|

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Fiber Optic Cable Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Fiber Optic Cable Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Fiber Optic Cable.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Fiber Optic Cable Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Fiber Optic Cable Market are Prysmian Group, Corning Inc., Finisar, AFL Global, Sumitomo Electronics Industries, Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation and Finolex.

Fiber optic cables carry communication signals using pulses of light generated by small lasers or light-emitting diodes (LEDs).A standard fiber optic cable contains one or more optical fibers. The fibers are coated by plastic layers and contained in a protective jacket depending on the environment the cable will be placed. A fiber optical cable is a direct link through which it connects one country to the rest of the globe for voice and data transmissions. Wires at the bottom of the ocean are called as submarine communications cables that transmit Ninety-nine percent of international data. The main advantage of wide usage of the fiber optic cables are, they are cheaper than the satellites. Fiber cables are mostly rated at 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps nevertheless 100 Gbps are standard.

The rising demand for high standard internet services for cloud services, e-commerce, social media, and several others activities are driving the growth of the fiber optic cables. Furthermore, increasing demand for cost effective, power-efficient and high level integration of IT infrastructure are the factors anticipated to boost the demand over the forecast period. In addition, Fiber optic cables are used for aquaculture beneath the sea. However, installation of the entire system is a labor-intensive process especially for the installation of the network for underground and undersea connections that is one of the costliest process. This in turn is likely to hamper the growth pf the global fiber optic cable market.

However, capital investment used in development of new fabrication technologies will pose a challenge to the market demand. Furthermore, considering the immense benefits of fiber optics huge number of providers are shifting their focus towards establishing optical networks. Hence, introduction of internet of things is projected to generate high demand for internet bandwidth over the upcoming years. In addition, silicon based optic fibers are being replaced with polymer optical fibers which offer easy and cost-efficient processing of optical signals. Moreover, advances in technologies leading to increase in the data transmission rates are the factors providing immense growth opportunities for the key players in the global fiber optic cables market .

Among the geographies, North America dominated the global fiber optic market. The Asia Pacific regional market is growing due to the increased technological advancements owing to the large-scale adoption in IT and telecommunication and administrative sector That requires high speed internet connectivity. Moreover, the rising demand for the internet in emerging countries like India, China & Taiwan, and increased industrialization are driving the market in the Asia Pacific region. The governments in the developed countries such as UK, Germany and japan are investing heavily to enhance the security infrastructure on individuals and country levels. In addition, Europe is anticipated to hold the significant share in the global fiber optic cable market.

The report on global fiber optic cable market covers segments such as, type and application. On the basis of type the global fiber optic cable market is categorized into single mode fiber, multi-mode fiber and plastic optic fiber. On the basis of application the global fiber optic cable market is categorized into telecom, military & aerospace, bfsi, medical, oil & gas and others.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fiber optic cable market such as, Prysmian Group, Corning Inc., Finisar, AFL Global, Sumitomo Electronics Industries, Ls Cable & System, Leoni AG, Furukawa Electric, General Cable Corporation and Finolex.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global fiber optic cable market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of fiber optic cable market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the fiber optic cable market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the fiber optic cable market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

