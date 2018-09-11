Smart Water Meter Market Dynamics, Geographic Segmentation and Key Players Analysis till 2025

|

11th September 2018 – The Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market is classified on the basis of product type, end users and geography. The factors that propel the growth of the Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market include increasing application of semiconductor ICs in the IoT, increasing demand for polymer adhesive wafer bonding equipment, growing miniaturization of electronic devices, growing implementation of advanced packaging techniques and rising application of semiconductor ICs in IoT. On contrary, there are certain factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as need for huge investments. In addition, one of the major challenges for the growth of this market is unstable rates of foreign exchange.

Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market is classified on the basis of product type as Die-Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment and Wafer-Level Packaging and Assembly Equipment. Based on end-user, the global market is segmented as automobile, consumer electronics, medical care and others.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Applied Materials

ASM Pacific Technology (ASMPT)

Disco

EV Group (EVG)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (TEL)

Tokyo Seimitsu

Rudolph Technologies

SEMES

Suss Microtec

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Die-level packaging and assembly equipment

Wafer-level packaging and assembly equipment

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Automobile

Medical Care

Others

Based on geographic segmentation, the global market spans North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

