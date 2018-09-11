USPA Nationwide Security Services brings the finest security solutions in USA

|

New York, NY, (September 11, 2018) – USPA Nationwide Security Services is a leading security guard company that is based in New York, NY. Ever since 2005 when this security guards company was first launched, USPA Nationwide Security Services has served as a reputable and efficient private security guard company in United States. USPA Nationwide expanded its services to 48 contiguous states along with Hawaii and Alaska about a decade ago. The company specializes in providing traditional security guard solutions, strike security, fire watch, background checks for employment, infidelity investigations, as well as in-depth investigations, bodyguards or close protection operations, governmental security administration as well as custom specialized interrogation and interview services.

The security guards working with USPA Nationwide Security Services have got strong training and are regarded as some of the finest in the industry. At present, USPA Nationwide holds governmental contracts and private security contracts throughout United States. The parent company of this organization, USPA International maintains contracts in fourteen additional countries. The security officers offered by USPA Nationwide Security Services regularly critical infrastructure facilities as well as multiple high priority target areas and locations like subway systems, underground transportation facilities, bus terminals, international railway systems, ferry terminals and associated properties, international borders and also high-risk housing facilities.

About USPA Nationwide Security Services

USPA Nationwide Security Services is a reputed provider of smart end security solutions all around USA and in many other countries.

To know more about USPA Nationwide Security Services, visit http://www.usprotectionagency.com/.

Media Contact:

Company Name: USPA Nationwide Security Services

Dispatch/Communications

Address: 312 West 53 Street

New York, NY 10019 (no public access)

Panic Room USA

Address: 11555 Heron Bay Blvd

Suite 200

Coral Springs, FL 33076

Commonwealth of Bahamas Office

Address: Malvern St, Nassau Bahamas

European Operations HQ

USPA International

Address: Voulis Street, number 45-47,

TK 105 57

Athens, Greece

South East Asia & Middle East

USPA International

Address: 1/F Bahria Complex III

MT Khan Road

Karachi

Pakistan

Sales: +1 800.214.1448

Fax: +1 888.513.2236

###