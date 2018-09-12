3D Sensor Market : Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2018 – 2023

|

3D sensors consist of devices which respond to external environment in 3-dimension by creating 3D maps of the users surrounding. The sensor is a combination of different sensing elements such as ultrasound, TOF, and structured light technologies.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 3D Sensor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, Reportsandmakets considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Stereo Vision

Structured Light

Time of Flight

Ultrasound

Segmentation by application:

Consumer Electronicsa

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial Robotics

Entertainment

Automotive

Surveillance & Security

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas,United States,Canada,Mexico,Brazil,APAC,China,Japan,Korea,Southeast Asia,India,Australia,Europe,Germany,France,UK,Italy,Russia,Spain,Middle East & Africa,Egypt,South Africa,Israel,Turkey,GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Omnivision Technologies

Occipital

Infineon Technologies

LMI Technologies

PrimeSense

Cognex

SoftKinetic (Sony)

Pmdtechnologies

IFM Electronic

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global 3D Sensor consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of 3D Sensor market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global 3D Sensor manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the 3D Sensor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of 3D Sensor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

