Main Menu

Agriculture Sprayers, Pesticides Spraying Machine – KMW by Kirloskar

| September 12, 2018

Our Agriculture Sprayers machine is used for spraying pesticides and insecticides to avoid pests in following fields – Grape, Guava, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Coconut, Chiku, and Pomegranate. We normally recommend Gun Type Pesticide sprayer which has suction capacity of 29-34 L/min. Enquire for more details – https://kmwagri.com/agriculture-sprayers-trailer/

Business No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Crop Protection Chemicals Market Share, Size and Forecast 2023

Europe will lead the crop protection chemicals market in the coming years. This is dueRead More

Emission Monitoring System Market Report

Emission Monitoring System Market is growing at 9.5% growth rate by forecast period of 2017-2025.Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *