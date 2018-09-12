Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market is anticipated to hit $1.4 Billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 18.02%

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market: By Type (Augmented & Virtual Reality); By End User (Surgical & Rehabilitation, Training, 3D Operation Room Simulations, Simulations, Diagnostics, Virtual Reality Exposure Therapy) – By Geography – With Forecast (2018- 2023)”, the market is influenced by the large demands from emerging economies such as India and China, due to increasing investments in these countries.

Americas held the largest market share in Augmented and Virtual Reality Robotic Surgery Market

Americas held the largest market share in the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market, and is anticipated to reach $230.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 38.5%. However, the APAC region will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach $93.17 million at a CAGR of 43.9%. The demand for Augmented and Virtual Reality Market mainly derives from the higher cost of devices in the region, compared to Asian Countries. Favorable funding and easy access of products due to the presence of local companies are other factors responsible for the growth of this segment in this region. The key end-users in the region include Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

Selected Opportunities Analysis

Virtual Reality – Opportunity Analysis

The market for virtual reality based applications is extensive in terms of its application which includes sectors like gaming, healthcare and education and training.

Virtual reality based products like full scale immersive 3D as diagnostic tools for doctors and nurses during surgery, have high growth opportunities in the healthcare industry.

Products like the Oculus Rift, popular amongst video gamers, brought in a twist with its application potential in the healthcare industry, thus indicating opportunity for the growth of virtual reality based product market.

Augmented Reality – Opportunity Analysis

Due to fast technological developments in the augmented reality based products, the healthcare industry will be able to explore opportunities in the augmented reality based product market. The growth opportunity for augmented reality in healthcare is in surgical applications, training and continuous medical education and rehabilitation. In surgical applications, augmented reality can be used to perform surgeries like endoscopy and digestive surgery with the help of robots. Subjected to training and continuous medical development, augmented reality can be used to train the nurses. In rehabilitation, augmented reality can be used to treat trauma and phobia patients.

The opportunity for smart glasses based on augmented reality is tremendous in the coming years.

Excerpts on Market Growth Factors

The global AR and VR in the healthcare market displays ample potential for growth. It is propelled by increasing healthcare costs, technological advancements, increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments, rising focus on patient safety, and increasing consolidation of the manufacturers.

The expansion and growth of the market depends upon the creation of new applications which will be able to meet the application perspective demand from the end user.

Growing interest in improving and sustaining interaction and engagement across the healthcare sector using gaming technology, also propels the market for serious games.

Increase in stroke cases would lead to the growth of augmented reality rehabilitation market in the forecast period.

The global simulated clinical environment market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period to reach $312.3 million by 2018.

Key players of Augmented and Virtual Reality Market:

Key players in the medical simulation market have adopted various strategies to expand their global footprint and augment their market share. The key strategies employed by companies such as Laerdal Medical (Norway), Medical Simulation Corporation (U.S.), Simbionix USA Corporation (U.S.), Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden), CAE Healthcare, Inc. (Canada), HealthStream, Inc. (U.S.) and Education Management Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), are in the form of new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, joint ventures, expansion, and mergers and acquisitions.

The key players involved in these strategies are Simbionix USA Corporation (U.S.), Surgical Science Sweden AB (Sweden), Laerdal medical AS/SimVentures (Norway), Gaumard Scientific Company, Inc. (U.S.), CAE Healthcare, Inc. (Canada), and Mentice AB (Sweden).

