BillingParadise will be a part of HAHIMA District IX’s Quarterly Meeting

| September 12, 2018

Kimberly Dues CPC, CRC, ICD-10CM Certified, RCM Specialist, Medical Code & Regional Director of BillingParadise will be presenting a topic on Anesthesia Coding Pitfalls.
