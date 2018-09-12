Future Electronics is Hosting a Nebula IoT Workshop in Milan

|

London, UK (webnewswire) September 12, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will be holding a workshop about the Nebula IoT Development Platform on September 20, 2018 in Milan, Italy.

The IoT market continues to grow and manufacturers who want to profit from this opportunity need to get their products connected. This hands-on training seminar will equip developers with all the knowledge and tools they need to design cloud-connected products using the Nebula IoT reference design board, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® platform.

Workshop participants will learn about the latest advances in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy, and they will gain a deeper understanding of how these technologies work. Participants will also receive expert guidance from Future’s technical staff about getting started with Nebula, and how to navigate the WICED development environment.

Nebula is based on the Cypress CYW4343W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR)/BLE chipset radio. Cypress’s WICED® (Wireless Connectivity for Embedded Devices) is a full-featured platform which enables Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity in system design. It’s the only SDK for the IoT that combines Wi-Fi and Bluetooth into a single integrated development environment, while leveraging many common industry standards.

The Nebula IoT development platform workshop is geared toward design and development engineers, and will feature presentations as well as hands-on lab sessions, so software experience is recommended.

Click here http://bit.ly/NebulaWorkshopEMEA to register for this Nebula IoT workshop. For more information and to order from a wide range of IoT connectivity technologies, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###