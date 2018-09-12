Global Truck Platooning Market – Get Market Analysis

|

Market Stats Report has announced the addition of the “Global Truck Platooning Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2025” report to their offering.

The Global Truck Platooning Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 35.01% over the next decade to reach approximately $ 91.6 million by 2025.

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are road safety laws, reduction in the CO2 emission, minimizing the fuel consumption, insufficiency of skilled drivers and self-driving trucks.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America. The report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Truck Platooning Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of The Study

1.4. Years Considered for The Study

1.5. Currency Conversion Rates

1.6. Report Limitation

2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.1.1. Data Mining

2.1.2. Analysis

2.1.3. Market Estimation

2.1.4. Validation

2.1.5. Publishing

2.2. Research Assumption

3 Executive Summary

3.1. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

3.2. Key Trends

4 Global Truck Platooning Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Prospects

4.1.1. Drivers

4.1.2. Restraints

4.1.3. Opportunities

4.2. Industry Analysis

4.2.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

5 Global Truck Platooning Market by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Truck Platooning Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.3.1. Autonomous Truck Platooning

5.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Driver Assistive Truck Platooning (DATP)

5.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Others

5.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6 Global Truck Platooning Market by Systems

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Truck Platooning Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

6.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

6.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3. Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

6.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4. Global Positioning System (GPS)

6.3.4.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.4.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5. Automated Emergency Braking (AEB)

6.3.5.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.5.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6. Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

6.3.6.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.6.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7. Human Machine Interface (HMI)

6.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.7.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.8. Others

6.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.3.8.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7 Global Truck Platooning Market by Sensors

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

7.3. Truck Platooning Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.3.1. Image

7.3.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. LiDAR

7.3.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3. Radar

7.3.3.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

7.3.3.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continue….

For more information about this report visit https://marketstatsreport.com/truck-platooning-market/#REPORT-DESCRIPTION