|

Indian boxing star Rajesh Kumar Luka’s clash against Bright Ayala for the WBC World Youth lightweight title is postponed after the latter pulled out due to a minor injury.

September 12th, 2018, Gurgaon – International Pro Boxing Night rescheduled as Indian boxing star Rajesh Kumar Luka’s clash against Bright Ayala for the WBC World Youth lightweight title is postponed after the latter pulled out due to a minor injury. The fight was scheduled for September 15th and would have given Luka a shot at his second time victory after having claimed the WBC World Youth lightweight title. Post Ayala’s injury announcement, the fight has now been rescheduled to October 6that the same venue i.e Tau Devi Lal Staduim in Gurugram.

“Bright needs two week time to recover from minor injury. Jai Shekhawat— Director, Royal Sports Promotion — We are excited for the youth world championship fight, consequently we have reschedule the fight to give them a chance for fair competition.

“I assure my fans that I will make them happy, this will be my Diwali gift to them. Like it should have been in September but God knows best why it won’t happen, the revised date is around Diwali and I will make sure my fans celebrate,” 23-year-old Rajesh Kumar “Luka” affirmed.

About Royal Sports Promotion – Royal Sports Promotion Pvt. Ltd. was officially established in 2016 with the vision to search and cultivate new talent for Professional Boxing in India, many years before the guidelines came into action. RSP, the affiliated promoter is a Premier Sports, Talent Hunt and Sports Infrastructure Company.

Royal Sports Promotion contains many national as well as international tie-ups and affiliations – like that of Asian Boxing Federation and being official promoters of World Boxing Council (WBC) making RSP an industry leader.

RSP is not only promoting professional boxing in Indian but also developing students at grass-root level In association with Boxing Federation of India (BFI).