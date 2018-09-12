Main Menu

Medical Lamps Market 2025 Research Report: Development Trend, Emerging Markets and Drivers

| September 12, 2018

12th September, 2018- Medical Lamps Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope, product types and its applications are increasing across the globe. Medical lamp is also termed as medical task lighting. It implies simplification of virtual tasks. It is a variable floor lamp with a gooseneck arm for use in surgical settings, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, or any medical facility.

 

Top Key Manufacturers of Medical Lamps market are :-

  • Ordisi
  • STERIL-AIRE
  • Brandt Industries
  • Lemi
  • Lanaform
  • Provita
  • Hygeco
  • Other

 

Medical Lamps Market by Product Type:

  • Ceiling Mounts Surgical Lamp
  • Surgical Headlight Lamp
  • Dental Light Lamp
  • Other

 

Medical Lamps Market by Applications:

  • Neurosurgery
  • Dental surgery
  • Other

 

Geographical Analysis of Medical Lamps Market:-

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

 

The factors that propel the growth of the Medical Lamps Market include increasing demand, due to sedentary life style, increase in disorders, and awareness among people will increase in the market in upcoming period. This market is categorized based on product type, applications, and geography. Medical Lamps Market is categorized based on product types such as Ceiling Mounts Surgical Lamp, Surgical Headlight Lamp, Dental Light Lamp, Laser Light Lamp, Others. Medical Lamps Market is categorized based on application into Neurosurgery, Dental surgery, Endoscopic surgery, Optical surgery, others.

 

Medical Lamps Industry is categorized based on geography into Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand), Japan, Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, Rest Of MEA), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, England, Spain, Rest of Western Europe), and Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest of Eastern Europe).

 

North America has been at the forefront with regards to Medical Lamps Market and will continue to rule the roost in the years to come. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Medical Lamps Industry include The Wandsworth Group, STERIL-AIRE, Lanaform, Lemi, Provita, Samarit ROLLBORD, Hygeco, Ordisi, Arden Medikal, Medika Plus, HEINE, Cornell, Brandt Industries. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

 

