Overview of wood and Feed products manufacturer of vivipuppy in korea

Vivipuppy is a contemporary sense of contemporary sensibilities expressing the sense of well-being and aesthetic sense that pursues happiness and aesthetic feelings along with companions.Always use eco-friendly and functional materials to move toward friendly and easy to approach.I want to express my thoughts and pains without being able to lose my health, clean up my life, and not lose my mind.

The models in the homepage are friends we met at the “Organic Animal Sanctuary”sponsored and volunteered by Bibi Puppy. Bibi Puppy continues to support the expansion of pets’ welfare through the “Organic Animal Sanctuary”. I will make a happy world with companion animals.

Color Expressing Personality:

Expresses the mood that you want to create through mat colors.

(Yellow, Red, Blue)

Express Creativity:

Adopts non-rigid foaming material and can express personality with pins, clips, bands, etc.Health and Environment You are free from worries about smell and health as there are no environmental hormone disruptors.

The four types of characters are great and stylish, lovely and nobly produced.

• Friendly Sha-sha

• Sensible Coco

• Lovely Lulu

• Cool Hund

While feeling the weight of the pattern and dark gray color, you can show off the actual weight for its lightness, easy movement and maintenance.