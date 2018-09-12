Sun Protection Products Market Size to reach $17 billion by 2024

|

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Sun Protection Products Market size is expected to reach $17 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market held the largest share in the Global Sun Protection Products Market by Region in 2017, and is expected to maintain its lead till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.4% during (2018 – 2024).

The Cream is the most popular form of the sun protection product in the Global Sun Protection Products Market in 2017 that is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period. The Wipe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during (2018 – 2024).

The Skincare held the largest share in the Global Sun Protection Products Market by Category in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The Haircare Products segment is expected to register higher CAGR during the forecast period (2018 – 2024).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Beiersdorf AG, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson, Coty Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd, L’Oréal S.A., Bioderma Laboratories, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Burt’s Bees, and Unilever.

