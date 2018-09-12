Synthetic Biology Market is predicted to reach USD 16.31 Billion by 2023.

|

Overview:

In the year 2018, Global Synthetic Biology Market was valued at USD 5.54 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 16.31 Billion at pace of 24.1% CAGR.

Synthetic biology is a combination of various disciplines such as biotechnology, molecular biology, biophysics, genetic engineering, and biotechnology. This technology is mainly used medical and pharmaceutical industries to manufacture biological drugs and systems. Synthetic biology offers various opportunities in the field of healthcare such as DNA sequences, natural biological systems, and recreating highly complex pathways. This technology is also used various applications such as bio-based chemicals, synthetic biology life science research, vaccine and antibody production, and industrial enzymes.

View sample and decide: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/synthetic-biology-market-7814/request-sample

Underlying Causes

The growth for Synthetic Biology market is driven due to factors like rising demand for genetically modified crops, increasing focus on creating clusters of genes, growing demand for demand for vaccines across the globe, and increasing popularity for biofuels, and protein therapeutics. In addition, increasing investments on R&D activities by biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, advancement of technologies, and introduction of innovative medical therapeutics is expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent government policies, ethical concerns regarding the biosafety and biosecurity are restraining the growth rate for Global Synthetic Biology Market during the forecast period.

To know more read: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/synthetic-biology-market-7814/

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Synthetic Biology market has been primarily divided into Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America and Latin America. North America holds the largest market share in the global Synthetic Biology market due to rising funds by government and private organizations and presence of large number of major companies in synthetic biology sector are the driving factors in this region. Asia-Pacific regions like China and Japan are rapdily growing due to well-established biotechnology industries which is expected to contribute high growth rate for Synthetic Biology market during the forecast period.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/synthetic-biology-market-7814/customize-report

Key Players:

Leading companies for Global Synthetic Biology market are Dupont, Intrexon Corporation, Amyris, Inc., Genscript USA, Inc., Integrated Dna Technologies (IDT), Inc., Novozymes, Royal DSM N.V, New England Biolabs, Inc., Synthetic Genomics, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

About MarketDataForecast™

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact Information:

Name: Mr. Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626