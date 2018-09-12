The Adaptive US Website is now Multilingual

|

Adaptive US is pleased to announce that the company’s website can now be accessed in various other global languages. Adaptive is a premier partner to IIBA Canada and IREB Germany. Adaptive provides a variety of business analyst online training, study guides, workshops, audiobooks and much more for CCBA, CBAP and ECBA certifications.

The website can now be accessed in Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish. Additionally, Adaptive’s Question Bank is now available in Japanese for the benefit of Japanese business analysts. The company strives towards making more and more of their content available to BA aspirants across the globe in their preferred language.

Adaptive US is one of the largest assessment provider and BA publisher and helps Business Analysts train and get certified for furthering their career. As a premier training institution, it is the only organization to offer all-inclusive plans for its patented workshops, along with guaranteed success. The company has helped more than 430 professionals in getting certified with a 99% certification success rate.

Adaptive’s SME and Operations team work relentlessly to ensure that they provide content which is best in the industry and are able to serve the business analysis community globally. They have a continuous evaluation and improvement process in which they upgrade their content and making it multilingual is one such endeavor as part of the Ananya Pani, Co-founder – Adaptive US, said, “With our mission in mind, we have taken up the task of enabling our customers’ globally to view our content and download them in the language they are comfortable in. This will increase our global customer base.”

For more information about the company and its services, visit the Adaptive US website or call 1-877-872-2860.

