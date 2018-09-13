Long Beach Oktoberfest on 10.13.18 Features Unlimited Beer Tastes

|

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – Loosen your lederhosen with festivities of Bavarian proportions at the 4th Annual Long Beach Oktoberfest on Sat., October 13th at The Pike Outlets. Taste of Brews’ fun & affordable take on a German tradition features unlimited tastes of craft and German beers. Enjoy traditional Oktoberfest activities and non-traditional food options while DJ Amanda B belts the latest tunes and Oom Pah!

German beers pouring include ABK, Charlie’s Bavarian Lager and Spaten Oktoberfest. Local craft breweries featured are Belmont Brewing Company, Rock Bottom, Common Space, Ballast Point and Scholb. Lagunitas returns for the third straight year while new to Long Beach Oktoberfest are Record Street, Calidad, Hop Valley and Elysian.

Long Beach Oktoberfest features a choice of two sessions, each with limited attendance. Session one runs from noon to 2:30pm while session two begins at 3:30pm and ends at 6:00pm. Tickets for each session are sold separately and are currently priced at $25 and $30 respectively. Attendees receive a 5oz souvenir acrylic tasting mug. Activities include mug holding and giant jenga.

LB Oktoberfest features delicious eats available for purchase from 3941 Tamales (German Tacos & Burritos) and Barrel’s Gourment Sausages. And you can always visit one of The Pike Outlets’ many fine restaurants and/or bars! Proceeds Benefit the Long Beach Marine Institute & Make-A-Wish.

Long Beach Oktoberfest is a “boutique” tasting event with 10-12 breweries represented, not the 40-60 you find at large-scale events. However, the crowd will be smaller by comparison! All attendees must age 21. Sorry, no pets, strollers or children allowed.

Long Beach Oktoberfest is located at The Pike Outlets, 95 S. Pine Ave., upstairs above the Nike Outlet Store. Parking is available in The Pike Parking Garage for an additional fee. Additional information is available at www.tasteofbrews.com or by contacting brewmaster ( @ ) tasteofbrews dot com or (714) 375-1132 dot

