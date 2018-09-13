Series Noir Delivers the Ultimate OST Experience

|

13 September 2018 – Series Noir is proud to present its new album and to allow the listeners to enjoy Meadow – their new song.

Hollywood motion pictures undoubtedly have impressive soundtracks. Famous composers, such as Hans Zimmer are offering some genuinely epic works and are able to deliver outstanding mood, creating the atmosphere. Their songs can be listened over and over again. Which is why, odds are, you will be interested in listening to some of those reworked songs as well. Just think about it – tuning in to the best songs out there and listening them in all new ways.

With that said, Series Noir is the one of a kind project that is offering just that – to immerse yourself into the authentic and pure music experience. They are reworking the soundtrack from numerous movies and are presenting it in the most unique ways possible. With their most recent album, they are taking it even further, allowing the listeners to experience something all the more captivating indeed. They are using the harp and the sax in order to make it work and to transfer the unique sensations and the authentic vibe. Whether you are a fan of epic Dark Knight covers or are looking for something more peaceful and tranquil, do not hesitate to check out the Meadow tune and learn more about the best TV songs in the unique interpretation asap. That is right – regardless of your musical tastes and preferences, feel free to check out their website and discover the plethora of the great songs that are worth listening to. The unique audio sensations here are achieved through a number of different ways and, of course, you are most certainly going to keep on coming back for more. The music is vibrant and alive and you will be happy to become part of the experience.

The sounding is unique on its own, but mixed with the famous themes from the blockbuster motion pictures, it delivers the best experience possible and you can start enjoying it on YouTube just right about now in order to make an educated decision on your own.

About Series Noir:

Series Noir is offering the one of a kind opportunity to really make the most from the music experience. They are reworking the different famous songs from various beloved motion pictures and are giving them a genuine second life, so to say. To learn more, feel free to check out their latest song.

