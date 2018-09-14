Biological Safety Cabinates Market | Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Opportunities and Market Forecast 2017 – 2025

|

Biological safety cabinets, are enclosed ventilated workstations that facilitate safe handling of biological samples, contaminants, and other potentially hazardous materials from exposure to biohazards and cross contamination during laboratory procedures. These are also referred to as biosafety cabinets or microbiological safety cabinets. The primary purpose of these biological safety cabinets is to provide protection to personnel, products, and working environment from biological containments and other hazardous material contained within and surrounding the cabinets. Biological safety cabinets are designed to provide different levels of protection in order to obtain optimum control over product quality by reducing potential risk of exposure to biohazards materials. There are three different classes of biological safety cabinets in the market based on the need for specific application and level of bio-containment required. Increasing number of clinical research organizations due to upsurge in R&D activities in last decade and increasing pressures of minimizing level of contamination and errors are anticipated to drive the market for global biological safety cabinets.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biological-safety-cabinates-market.html

Biological safety cabinets are widely used by R&D organizations, scientific laboratories, and medical and clinical research institutes and related organizations. The global biological safety cabinets market is estimated to expand due to increased R&D budget by governments as well as commercial players for new product development and to serve the unmet needs in the medical and healthcare sector. The increase in R&D budgets is likely to create new opportunities for the establishment of new research labs and expansion of existing facilities, which is anticipated to increase the demand for biological safety cabinets. Current trends of laboratory automation for sample preparation, storage, and movement of samples and related products has improved the work efficiency with less human errors and minimized levels of contamination. Technological advancements in development of automated biological safety cabinets provides the integration of laboratory accessories and other instruments, which minimizes the need for human manipulations and improves product as well as personnel safety. Moreover, key factors that are likely for propel the global biological safety cabinets market are increasing demand for laboratory automation processes and integration of lab services with enhanced product quality. However the high cost of biological safety cabinets, safety issues, and lack of skilled professionals for operating and maintaining biological safety cabinets are estimated to hinder the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global biological safety cabinet can be segmented into type of biological safety cabinet, end-user, and geography. In terms of type of biological safety cabinet, the market can be segmented into Class I, Class II, and Class III safety cabinets. These cabinets are provided with high efficiency particulate air filters in their exhaust and or supply systems. Class I cabinets provide protection to personnel and environment and not to products and sample. Class II biological safety cabinets are further classified into type A1, type A2 and type B1, type B2. Class III cabinets are gas-tight enclosures with non-opening view window designed to work with high risk biological agents and provide maximum protection for environment and personnel. In terms of end-user, the biological safety cabinets market can be segmented into clinical and contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, educational institutions, and general healthcare institutions.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26882

In terms of geography, the global biological safety cabinets market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global biological safety cabinets market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled professionals in the region. It is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Europe follows North America in terms of market share in the global market. The European Union (EU) has set a target of raising R&D investments to 3 % of GDP by 2020. Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increased R&D expenditure by the governments and commercial players in the region. According to the UNESCO Institute for Statistics’ new data tool, China has increased its R&D budget by 18.03 % over 2015. The increased R&D budgets by India, China, South Korea, & Japan are likely to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global biological safety cabinets market include Germfree Laboratories, Inc., NuAire, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Erlab DFS, Esco Micro Pte Ltd., MRC ltd., Labconco Corporation, The Baker Company, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, and BIOBASE Group. Companies are focusing on development of automated biological safety cabinets to enhance work flow efficiency and minimize human errors.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=26882