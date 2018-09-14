Dreamcatcher making workshop with Geeta Bhansali by Thriive Art & Soul

|

Learn to make your own personalised dreamcatchers with life coach Geeta Bhansali on 15th September 2018 at Doolally Taproom, Kemps Corner, Mumbai. Organised by Thriive Art & Soul, this workshop will teach you the art of making intricate and beautiful dreamcatchers using weaves of thread, beads and feathers. Also, learn to energize them with abundance energy and manifest good vibes.

Come join us to learn to capture your dreams and weave them into your reality!