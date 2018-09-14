Personal Cooling Device Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2024

|

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Personal Cooling Device Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Personal Cooling Device Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Personal Cooling Device.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Personal Cooling Device Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Personal Cooling Device Market are Honeywell International, Evapolar Ltd, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Ltd, Holmes Ltd, Laird PLC, Ambient Therapeutics, Lakeland Limited., Design Go Ltd., Genexus LLC, and Havells India Ltd. According to report the global personal cooling device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Energy efficiency of personal cooling devices are driving the growth of the market. Additionally, high affordability of such products due to their lower price is the factor driving the growth of the personal cooling devi8ce market. Companies such as Ambient Therapeutics Inc. has developed TEC based personal cooling device for relief from joint pains, mosquito bites, and hot flashes. However, use of HVAC system as a replacement for personal cooling is the factor restraining the growth of the market. Moreover, mobility and user friendliness of the products are providing wide applications of personal cooling device market over the upcoming years.

The report on global personal cooling device market covers segments such as product type and technology. The product type segments include personal air conditioner/ desk fans and handheld cooling device. On the basis of technology segment include ambient air.

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global personal cooling device market such as, Honeywell International, Evapolar Ltd, Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment Ltd, Holmes Ltd, Laird PLC, Ambient Therapeutics, Lakeland Limited., Design Go Ltd., Genexus LLC, and Havells India Ltd.

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global personal cooling device market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of personal cooling device market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the personal cooling device market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the personal cooling device market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

