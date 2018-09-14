Rising demand for effective therapeutic treatment for genetic diseases is expected to propel high growth rate for Europe Southern Blotting Market.

|

Overview:

In the molecular biology, blotting process is referred as electrophoretic transfer of DNA, RNA and protein samples in a suitable carrier such as nylon or nitrocellulose membrane and a polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) membrane and subsequent detection of fragments by probe hybridization. Southern blotting is a molecular biology technique used to detect specific DNA sequences in the given samples. These techniques are widely used in various applications, such as forensic laboratories, diagnostic centers and genetic mapping.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Southern Blotting market is driven due to factors like increasing usage of southern blotting technique in the field of genetics, and growing demand for advancements and innovation in drug discovery and development. In addition, rising incidence of various diseases such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia and HIV-1, and increasing use southern blotting procedures in medical diagnostics, forensic science is expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of products, limited availability of devices, and lack of skilled professionals are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Southern Blotting Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Southern Blotting market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe holds the second position in the Southern Blotting Market due to increasing adoption of advanced technology in biotechnology and research sector are driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Southern Blotting market are Agilent Technologies, ThermoFisher Scientific, Applied Bio systems, Aplegan, BioRad Laboratories, Perkin Elmer Inc., Cleaver Scinetific Ltd, and Pall Life Science Laboratories.

