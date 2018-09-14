The Global Air Ambulance Services Market Key Point Analysis On Utc Aerospace Systems, Meggitt Plc, Safran Landing Systems

|

The Global Air Ambulance Services Market Size is anticipated to reach over USD 8.2 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research.

Growing occurrences of life-threatening diseases, such as cardiac ailments demanding emergency medical attention support the growth of the air ambulance market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising attentiveness about air medical transportation services also surges the market growth. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government support proving air ambulance services in developed countries, such as the U.S. and Canada helps people avail these services even though the high cost of services.

Refining global expenses led to increased healthcare expenditure and as a result, these have ensured the well-being of mankind. The per head healthcare spending has augmented exponentially during last decade. According to the World Bank Group, healthcare expenses have been increased by approximately 55% during past decade. As an outcome, the demand for better and faster health recovery is increased. Thus, factors such as long travel distance and increasing demand for early diagnosis and medical care are the factors propelling the global air ambulance services market growth significantly.

The global air ambulances services market is segmented on the basis of type, service model, and geography. On the basis of type, the global air ambulance services market is segmented into Rotary-Wing and Fixed-Wing. In 2017, the Rotary-wing type is estimated to dominate the global air ambulance services market growth majorly due to vast use of transportation for shorter distances. On the other hand, fixed-wing air ambulance services include particular airplane with well-equipped medical facilities and staff. For the longer distance patient transportation, this type of aircraft is used. In general, the fixed-wing air ambulance is private jets or business jets that are designed in to accommodate medical amenities as well as the crew. On the basis of services model, the global air ambulance services market is further segmented into hospital-based and community-based services model. In 2017, the hospital-based service is anticipated to dominate the segment in air ambulance services market. The dominance is primarily due to the availability of emergency response by medical crew present in the air ambulance. The community-based services are given by the partnerships with private companies and other public health organizations.

North America is estimated to dominate global air ambulance services market. Availability of supportive organization for air medical transportation, favorable reimbursement policies, and high presence of local and external service providers in this North America generates the profitable growth of this air ambulance services market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to make a dominating growth in the forecast period. The improving economic environment and developing the significant growth of air medical facilities in countries such as India, China, Japan and presence of multinational corporations marking the significant growth of the air ambulance services market in the Asia Pacific.

