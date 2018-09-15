Main Menu

Attend nursing conference

| September 15, 2018

Lexis pleases to extend its welcomes to World Nurse Education and Research Summit during April 10-11, 2019, at world’s favorite location in Rome, Italy. Our event is mainly focused on “Current trends and innovations in Nursing” from nurses and other healthcare professionals who want to share research studies, advice on nursing education, practices and behaviors, and anything pertinent to managed care in nursing.

For Conference Highlights and Abstract Submission: https://www.lexisconferences.com/nursingeducation

