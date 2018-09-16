GlassWire 2.0.123 allows you to resize its text so it is easier to read!
Do you wish GlassWire’s fonts were larger? The new 2.0.123 version is here to give you ability to change GlassWire’s font size and user interface size. You can find the “Text Size” option in the top left GlassWire menu. Just choose Settings – Text Size and move the sliders to set the font the size you prefer!
More changes and fixes in this release:
– Host details are now added to the Graph/Apps popup window.
– Now you can click on a graph alert and it will take you to the “Alerts” tab for more details.
– Fixed a problem that caused false file change alerts for svchost.exe.
– Fixed a problem that caused the GlassWire service to crash in some situations.
You can find more information about GlassWire Firewall at https://www.glasswire.com/
Ready to upgrade to GlassWire Firewall 2.0.123? Give it a try now!
Thank you for your support and we hope you enjoy GlassWire!
