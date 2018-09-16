Main Menu

Jeddah Open Day – Personal Consultation for UK University Programmes

| September 16, 2018

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursuing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE or at our OPEN DAYS Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
29 September 2018
Movenpick Hotel (Madina Road)
2:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Register here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-jeddah

