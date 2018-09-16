Riyadh Open Day – UK University Program
Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.
Open Day (prior registration recommended to avoid delays and disappointment)
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
30 September 2018
Via Skype or Telephone
2:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Register here: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/uk-university-distance-learning-programmes-riyadh
