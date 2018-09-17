8th Genius HR Excellence Award Has Set The Stage To Recognize The Marquee Companies Across HR Segments

|

Genius Consultants Ltd., with a core competency in business operations of staffing solutions, proud to announce 8th Genius HR Excellence Award 2018 that will be organized on 19th September 2018 at The Westin Chennai Velachery, Chennai.

The Chief Guest for the event will be Mr. K. Pandiarajan – Minister for Tamil Official Language & Tamil Culture & Founder of MaFoi Group. Mr. Saravanan – Group Head HR – IndusInd Bank, Mr. Giridhar Gopal – VP Operations – Van Mopus and Mr. Agnishwar – MD – Agni Group will be the Guest of Honour. The Keynote Speakers for the event will be Mr. Arumugam – Factory HR Head – Kone Elevators and Mr. Nageswar Rao – GM HR – Tvs Electronics.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. R. P. Yadav, Chairman & Managing Director, Genius Consultant said, “The Genius HR Excellence Awards recognize the best in-class HR Professionals whose performance excel in terms of quality, delivery, achievements, value and innovation in HR services. The Genius HR Excellence Award is not just to recognize what has been achieved so far. It is also an incentive to the achievers in the field of HR to innovate, improvise and continually upgrade HR governance, talent acquisition and management, compensation & benefits, employee welfare measures and performance review & management. “

The award is divided into two sections viz Company Category A – Companies having turnover of up to Rs. 1000 Crores and Company Category B – Companies having turnover of Rs. 1001 Crores and above respectively. In totality there are 19 Awards, 65 recipients from 3 categories –

• Individual Lifetime Awards: Lifetime Achievement Awards

• Individual Special Awards: CEO with HR Orientation, CHRO of the Year, HR Leader of the Year, Women Achiever of the Year, HR Professional of the Year, HR Professional of the Year (Specially abled), Leadership in CSR, Mentor of the Year, Upcoming Leaders of Tomorrow

• Organizational Awards: Best HR Practices, Best Training Initiative, Innovation in Recruitments, Innovative Retention Strategy, Innovative Succession Planning, Best Innovative HR Technology, Dream Employer of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to the cause of Social Development, Organization with Best Healthy Environment

Over the years we have been recognized to facilitate communication and sharing of best practices information within and amongst organizations of all types. Our vision is to help and improve the performance, practices and capabilities of Human Resources function by providing feedback for improvement.” He further added.

The inspirational jury members for HR Excellence Awards are Ms. Puja Marwaha – CEO, Child Rights & You, Mr. Sourav Daspatnaik – Director and Co – Founder – Global Protek Pte Ltd., Mr. Sampath Kumar S – Vice President – HR at Fives Group, India and Mr. Saravanan M P – Director – Human Resources at KONE Elevators India Pvt Ltd respectively.

Times Jobs as Online Partner, CRY as Cause Partner, People & Management as HR Magazine Partner and The WestIn Chennai Velachery as Venue Partner have also joined hands to make HR Excellence awards as a memorable event.

Genius HR Excellence Award was launched in the year 2011 for the first time to spotlight the importance of HR as a profession and contributions of HR towards the growth of an organization. Since 2012 Genius HR Excellence Awards were open to companies and professionals based in the whole of India. The awards take a comprehensive look at the spectrum of HR services and are presented to the most outstanding achievers in these areas.