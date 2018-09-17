Enterprise Video Market 2018 Growth Rate Research Report and Future Plans 2022

|

Enterprise Video Market Global Market – Overview

Enterprise video market is gaining traction nowadays, as communicating with co-employees for implementation of any new policy or announcement of any changes and taking feedback becomes very essential in order to increase the efficiency of the organizations. Effective coordination between the global center and a regional center plays very vital role when company is in process of growth and enterprise video system helps the personnel to vitally communicate with each other without making any physical presence. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Enterprise Video Market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The major growth driver for the enterprise video market is the rise in adoption of cloud technology and demand for video as a device to enhance communication and association across enterprises. However, network connectivity and technical difficulties and concerns over the security of video content are the restraining factors in the market.

Enterprise video technology enables organizations through features such as on-demand video and flexibility in remote working conditions. Enterprise video technology comprise of factors such as collaborative techniques in an organization’s functioning. The latest advancement in enterprise video technology such as superior video codec, web based real time communication, captioning, indexing & transcoding and aggregation are expected to boost the demand for enterprise video market.

The study indicates, the area of opportunity in the enterprise video market is the video collaboration, including the integration of videoconferencing and streaming across the enterprise for both acquisition and distribution.

Key Players

The prominent players in the of Enterprise Video Market are- Kaltura Inc. (U.S.), Rimage Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machines (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Polycom (U.S.), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Wistia Inc. (U.S.). Some others players in this market are- Anvato, Vimond Media Solutions, Ustream, Kollective among others.

Segments:

The Enterprise Video Market has been segmented on the basis of Components, Services, Application, Delivery Mode and Industry. The components includes- hardware and software. By services, the market has been segmented as- professional and managed. By application, the market has been segmented as- training & development and corporate learning among others. Delivery mode includes- video conferencing, web conferencing among others whereas the industries includes- BFSI, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Oil & Gas, and Telecom & IT among others.

Enterprise Video Market Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The market of enterprise video market appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the market of Enterprise Video due to the presence of global players. The presence of global players give this region a competitive advantage whereas countries such as U.S. and Canada support the market growth by adopting the enterprise video solution in very high amount. Europe stands as second biggest market due to the growing healthcare and BFSI sector whereas Asia-Pacific has emerged as fastest growing market due to the growth of countries such as China and India.

