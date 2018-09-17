Eye Melanoma Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Top Players Success Milestones and Forecasts to 2023

|

Eye Melanoma Market report examines the market position and viewpoint of the market, from various angles, such as key players, geological regions, types of product and application. And also cover the other information such as Market trends, Top players, chapter-wise Description followed by various user perceptions and Forecast till 2023.

Market Highlight:

Melanoma is the cancer of melanin-producing cells. Eye melanoma or ocular melanoma can develop in the middle of the three layers of the eye, i.e., in between the sclera, retina, and uvea. The diseased layers of the eye cannot be visually examined, making the diagnosis of the disease difficult. The sensation of flashing lights, blurry vision in one eye, and loss of peripheral vision are some of the common symptoms of the eye melanoma. Increasing prevalence of the eye cancer and growing geriatric population are the major drivers of the market growth. According to the Cancer Research U.K, approximately 750 new cases of eye cancer were reported on a yearly basis within the U.K from 2013-2015.

Moreover, it was estimated that from the last decade, the prevalence of eye cancer has increased by 25% in the U.K. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditures and increasing research and development investments by the major players of the market boosts the market growth. However, lack of awareness, high diagnostics, and surgical procedures costs are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. The cost of the therapeutic procedures like laser iridotomy is estimated to be around USD 1,068 to USD 1,188. This makes such procedures an out of pocket concern for many patients. Global Eye Melanoma Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Global Eye Melanoma Market: Key Players

• Castle Biosciences, Inc. (U.S.)

• GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.)

• Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands)

• TOSHIBA CORPORATION (Japan)

• Siemens AG (Germany)

• Analogic Corporation (U.S.)

• Optovue, Incorporated (U.S.)

• NOVADAQ Technologies Inc. (Canada)

• Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

• ZEISS (Germany), and others

Global Eye Melanoma Market: Segmentation

The global eye melanoma market is segmented on the basis of the site, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the site, the market is segmented into sclera, retina, uvea, and others. On the basis of the diagnosis, the market is categorized into eye exam, imaging, biopsy, and others. The eye exam segment is sub-segmented into ophthalmoscopy, slit-lamp biomicroscopy, and others. The imaging segmented is sub-segmented into ultrasound, fluorescein angiography, fundus autofluorescence, optical coherence tomography, and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into radiation therapy, laser treatment, surgery, and others. The radiation therapy segment is sub-segmented into episcleral plaque therapy, external beam radiation therapy, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into iridectomy, choroidectomy, enucleation, and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic institutes, and others

Global Eye Melanoma Market: Regional Analysis

America dominates the global eye melanoma market. The presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient population, changing lifestyle, and increasing health care expenditure are major drivers of the Americas market. Europe is the second leading region in the global eye melanoma market due to increasing availability of funds for research, well-developed healthcare sector, huge patient and growing geriatric population. The European region is bifurcated into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the market due to the presence of the developed economies, for instance, the U.K, France, and Italy. The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the market due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies, and rising healthcare expenditure. The Middle East & Africa owns the least share of the global eye melanoma market due to the presence of poor economies and stringent government policies, especially in the African region. The Middle East holds a majority of the market due to a well-developed healthcare sector and huge healthcare expenditure by economies like Dubai, Kuwait, Dubai, and others.

