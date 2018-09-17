Flexible Electronics Market– growth rate of more than 16% over the forecast period 2017-2025

|

The exponentially increasing demand for wearable devices along with rising technological adoption in the personal healthcare sector is probably going to fuel the demand over the forecast period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to following eight years. the report is designed to incorporate each qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to every one of the regions and countries concerned with the study. furthermore, the report also caters the detailed data about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the long-term growth of the market. additionally, it’ll also incorporate the opportunities accessible in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, an elaborate analysis of competitive landscape and products offerings of key players

Component:

 Display

 Battery

 Sensors

 Memory

Application:

 Consumer Electronics

o Television

o Wearable devices

o Smartphones

o Others

 Automotive

 Healthcare

 Industrial

Regions:

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

 Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

 Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

 Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

 Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are;

Target Audience of the Flexible Electronics Market Study

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Please note, that owing to the criticality of the Flexible Electronics industry and rapidly changing market attributes, we are the middle of updating the report. The final report may require 2 to 3 working days post-confirmation in order to cater to the most recent updates

