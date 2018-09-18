Benchmark Minerals Convened Professionals, Investors for “Lithium Breakfast Briefing 2018”

|

The price data collection and assessment of Benchmark Minerals’ company event covered domestic Chinese price trends, lithium forecast to 2025 and unveiled a live demo of its online price database, among other activities.

[Newport Beach, 09/18/2018] – Benchmark Minerals recently held the “Lithium Breakfast Briefing 2018” on June 26. The event served as a platform that delved into the lithium industry’s supply, demand and price dynamics as evaluated by the company’s analysts.

Event Coverage

Benchmark Minerals provides the lithium industry’s price and latest information for the lithium ion battery and electric vehicle supply chain. The private lithium breakfast included active industry participants, as well as professional investors.

Only those who subscribed to the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence services received free passes to attend the said event. The speakers for the event included the following:

• Simon Moores – Managing Director

• Andrew Miller – Senior Analyst

• Albert Li – China Analyst

• Andy Leyland – Head of Forecasting

The said speakers focused on the in-depth analysis of the lithium industry’s supply, demand and price dynamics.

Key Discussions

Senior Analyst Andrew Miller talked about the state of supply and price trends for spodumene, lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. His discussed the state of demand for batteries, grease and ceramics and demonstrated the company’s online price database.

Albert Li, meanwhile, touched on spodumene buying patterns, domestic Chinese price trends and the demand drivers within China and its impact on the global market.

Head of Forecasting Andy Leyland focused on the future of the lithium industry with a forecast on price drivers in the 2020s. He also presented Benchmark Mineral’s new base case view for 2018.

The company remarks, “Rather than simply reporting on what the industry is saying, we want to explain to the industry how we see developments from our independent, global perspective. Our in-house experts not only collect the data but also analyze and forecast for our global customer base.”

About Benchmark Minerals

Benchmark Minerals is a price data collection and assessment company. It specializes in the lithium ion battery supply chain. The company has advised some of the world’s most influential corporations, like leading producers of critical minerals, electric vehicle manufacturers, large investment houses, battery cell procedures and some of the world’s leading brokers.

For more information, visit http://benchmarkminerals.com today.