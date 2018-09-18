Bento Lunch Box Company Releases Back To School Guide For Parents

|

Raleigh, North Carolina (webnewswire) September 14, 2018 – Kangovou, a bento lunch box company, recently released a back to school guide to help parents prepare their child for the first day of school. The guide aims to provide helpful tips and advice to make the transition to school easier for both parents and children.

Preparing for the first day of school is an important end of summer activity. Helping children understand what to expect and giving them the confidence of knowing that they are well prepared can be the difference between a fun first day and a scary one. Children and parents should both take the time to learn what will be required at a new school to make the transition as easy as possible.

The guide provides several recommendations for how to handle a new school. First, parents should talk to their children about what school will be like and discuss the child’s feelings about starting school. It may be helpful to visit the school together in advance. Parents should also take the time to help their child develop consistent routines each day, including having breakfast and dressing for school in the morning and completing homework and other activities in the evening. Setting routines can help children feel independent and energized each day. Purchasing the proper school supplies, clothing, and lunch items is also important. While some schools provide supply lists, parents should understand the basic necessities, including pencils, markers, and school-appropriate clothing that allows children to play.

When it comes to lunches, parents should consider packing nutritious meals in a bento lunch box. Kangovou’s lunch boxes come in two sizes and are made of BPA-free plastic and stainless steel, helping to protect your child from harmful chemicals found in plastic. The containers are double insulated, which keeps the temperature of the food consistent without transferring heat to the outside. In addition, the bento boxes are divided into two compartments, making it easy to pack multiple types of food in the same container. Children can bring a complete meal to school in one container, and parents can clean and store just one box instead of several. For more information or to purchase a bento box for your child, contact Kangovou online at https://www.kangovou.com/. The company is headquartered at 8311 Brier Creek Parkway, Suite 105-99, Raleigh, NC 27617.

