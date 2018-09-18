Denox Catalyst Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2025

|

NOx is a term collectively used for nitrogen oxides, i.e., NO (nitric oxide) and NO2. (Nitrogen dioxide). Combustion and flue gases majorly contributes to the production of NOx. NOx, the products of man-made activities are responsible for acid rains, global warming, and pollution. The need to eliminate these compounds from nature led to the development of denox catalysts. On the addition of ammonia to NOx, denox catalysts trigger the conversion of hazardous NOx into naturally occurring nitrogen and water. If ammonia, in the form of urea is employed, CO2 is also generated as a by-product. Till date, efficiency of reducing NOx to nitrogen and water is achieved up to 70-95%. Denox catalysts can be utilized in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems of boilers, turbines, diesel engines, water incineration and biomass, power stations, chemical plants, etc., which can ultimately result in the lower emission of NOx because of its catalytic conversion.

Denox catalysts can be segmented in terms of manufacturing material, shape of the catalyst and applications. The manufacturing of catalysts include ceramic, zeolites and oxides of different base and precious metals. Base metal catalysts can work under common industry temperature conditions (200 to 600°C), whereas zeolite catalysts require higher temperature range so that they can be utilized in higher temperature applications. Denox catalyst is either plate shaped or honeycomb shaped. Plate catalysts maintain lower pressure drop; however, they are larger and costly; while porous honeycomb catalysts provide more surface area for substrates to get adsorbed.

They perform best in the temperature range of 350 to 450°C. These catalysts can get deactivated due to chemical and physical mechanisms such as poisoning, pore blocking, fouling, channel blocking, etc. Alkali metals and phosphorous are primarily responsible for poisoning of the catalysts. Condensation of some volatile organic compounds on the surface of the catalysts result in the deactivation. Impairment of SCR systems due to some compounds in biomass, flue gases can be another technical challenge. In terms of application the Denox catalysts market can be segmented into transportation vehicles, steel plants, refinery plants, power plants, cement plants, mining and smelting, polymers and plastics and others.

Social and political concerns about global warming and increasing awareness about sustainable development are driving the demand for denox catalysts. Increasing usage of vehicles, industrial growth, technology advancements, and strengthened regulations for emission control are anticipated to fuel the denox catalysts market. Research and development activities are anticipated to promote the usage of catalysts. In terms of region, the denox catalysts market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Demand for denox catalyst is rising from countries such as India and China due to their rapidly expanding economies and focus on emission control measures. The stringent norms in North America and Europe imposed by governments and regulatory bodies have led to the minimization of the total permissible emission of NOx, which in turn is anticipated to propel the denox catalysts market. Demand for pollution removal agents is estimated to rise due to low quality of fuel resources in Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific denox catalyst market is likely to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Major players operating in the global denox catalysts market include CRI Catalysts, BASF, JGC C&C, Johnson Matthey, Tuna Corporation, and VINCI Environment.

