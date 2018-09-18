Equity Loans Canada Offers Secured Car Title Loans as More Affordable Alternative to Bank Loans In Vancouver

|

After several years feeling the fall out of the global economic crisis, the poorest people in British Columbia are still struggling to make ends meet, and when they are unable to do so, it comes with dire potential consequences. To prevent their worse condition, many turn to payday loans as a means to bridge the gap in their finances. Too often people use unreliable companies with high-interest rates that make their situation worse. Equity Loans Canada is dedicated to providing sensible payday loan solutions and is now offering Car Title Loans Vancouver as a means to more reasonably access short-term cash without the high interest as the comparison to payday and bank loans.

Equity Loans Canada’s car Title Loan program has a three-step qualification program, requiring potential borrowers to have citizenship of Canada, a car and be over 18 years old. After meeting these basic criteria, they will approve your loan based on the market value of the car, even for those with a bad credit history.

They are offering this service as an alternative to the payday and bank loans program that provides a more reasonable solution for those with security in the form of the car. This is the part of their continuing commitment to offer the most appropriate financial solutions possible for those most in need.