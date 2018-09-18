Franchise a Business and Expand It with the Help of Accurate Franchising Inc.

|

Franchising a business can be a challenge for business owners. Accurate Franchising Inc. and its partners and team of professionals help franchisors make the best deals. They bring years of experience and skill, making the process so much easy for a business owner.

[WEST PALM BEACH, 9/18/2018] – Entrepreneurs who choose to franchise their business will find several benefits in doing so, such as expansion capital and faster growth. With the support of companies like Accurate Franchising Inc., franchisees can expand their business without necessarily increasing their direct employees and operations.

Franchise Resale Program

Franchisors need assistance to expand their business. With Accurate Franchising Inc.’s Franchise Resale Program, entrepreneurs can franchise their business quickly and conveniently.

In partnership with Transworld Business Advisors, the company brings over 65 years of experience in the franchise resale business. It works with franchisors to carry out most of the tasks needed to make a successful franchise deal.

Benefits of the Resale Program

Under the Franchise Resale Program, Accurate Franchise Inc. provides over 350 highly trained professionals to handle the resale. They are responsible for the following:

• Providing franchisors with up-to-date reports on the sale’s progress

• Preparing a comprehensive business analysis

• Assisting in appraising the franchise’s value

• Marketing the franchise confidentially through its extensive network

• Meeting and qualifying potential buyers

• Assisting in preparing the offer

• Coordinating the closing of the sale

These services show that Accurate Franchising Inc. handles franchise sales from consultation until the closing of the sale, lifting the burden from the franchisor. The company maintains a high standard of professionalism and confidentiality to help its clients make the best possible franchise sale.

About Accurate Franchising Inc.

Accurate Franchising Inc. is a Florida-based consulting firm for businesses interested in franchising or improving their existing franchise program. The company helps businesses understand the market and determine the feasibility of their plans. It gives advice on the best profitable choice. Other services it offers include sales support, international expansion, and financing franchise opportunities. It has over 30 years of experience and serves over 200 brands in 80 countries.

Visit their website at https://www.accuratefranchising.com/.