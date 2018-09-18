Industry Outlook of Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Industry: Market Size, Growth, Trends and 2023 Forecast Report

|

Parking management comprises use of various electronic equipment and software, resulting in efficient parking.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Off-Street Parking Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.

Amongst regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to integration of innovative technologies in off-street parking management systems to get accustomed with the futuristic automated products.

The off-street parking management system market in Middle East & Africa accounted for relatively higher CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Also, demand for off-street parking management system is increasing in the markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

The global Off-Street Parking Management Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Off-Street Parking Management Systems.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Xerox

Cubic

Kapsch TrafficCom

TIBA Parking

Amano

Kudelski

Swarco

Nortech Control Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Access Control

Parking Fee and Revenue Management

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

Parking Guidance and Slot Management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Government and Municipalities

Airports

Healthcare

Corporate and Commercial Parks

Commercial Institutions

Others

Table of Contents

Off-Street Parking Management Systems Product Global Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Size Off-Street Parking Management Systems Sales by Manufacturers Global Off-Street Parking Management Systems Sales by Type Overview Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Drivers Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix

