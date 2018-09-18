Infection Control Market in Cancer Therapy Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2023

|

The global infection control market in cancer therapy is prognosticated to register a healthy CAGR during the course of the forecast period 2015–2023 while riding on a surging level of cancer incidences worldwide. With the increasing count of new cancer cases, scientists are feeling the urge to develop more innovative and technologically advanced treatment procedures. As a result, the demand in the market is forecasted to elevate at a telling rate.

Some of the primary factors that could be responsible for the aggressive growth of the global infection control market in cancer therapy include the increasing focus on the requirement of disinfection and sterilization, rising aging population, growing count of surgical procedures, and improving occurrence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). One in every 20 infections in the U.S. is an HAI, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS). Countries such as the U.K. and Japan apart from the U.S. entertain favorable reimbursement policies, which could be a good boost to the overall market.

Furthermore, the rapidly growing global population is prophesied to set the tone for a valuable growth in the global infection control market in cancer therapy. As per the estimates of World Health Organization (WHO), the worldwide elderly population could increase from close to 0.5 bn in 2010 to approximately 2.0 bn by 2050. Infection control and prevention is key for both the doctors and cancer patients receiving treatments. Thus, a perpetual growth could be expected in the market for the coming years.

The various types of treatment options that are commercially available in the market for cancer include traditional surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, photodynamic therapy, stem cell transplant therapy, etc. Among these above-mentioned treatment options, the patients who are receiving chemotherapy are more prone to get infections through their daily activities. One out of every 10 patients who are treated with chemotherapy gets an infection, which needs a hospital visit. Microbes or microorganisms that enter into body of a cancer patient usually acquire these infections and results in illness. The main type of microorganisms causing these infections includes viruses, bacteria, protozoa and some fungal organisms. The infections that are developed in cancer patients can be more harmful than those infections developed in healthy individuals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it was estimated that approximately 1.5 million new cases of cancer patients were diagnosed in the United States in year 2010. With improvements in cancer treatment therapies and number of geriatric population in the U.S., the total number of cancer patients is expect to increase in coming years. Even though there is various advancements oncology treatment, infections associated with these therapies remain a major cause of mortality and morbidity in cancer patients. Several factors those are responsible to developing infections in cancer patients including immunosuppresion from their primary cancer and drug therapy treatment. As cancer patients often require the placement of intravascular devices as implanted ports to provide ease with drug therapy infusion for linger period, there is chance of direct portal entry of microorganisms in to the patient body. Thus, proper cancer prevention practices are essential to minimize the risks and complications associated with various cancer treatment therapies. Some of the standard precautions to control the infections associated with cancer therapy include usage of personal protective equipments, hand hygiene procedures, injection safety, proper medication storage and cleaning devices.

The infection control market in cancer therapy is expected to have a huge growth potential in next few years. The contributing factors behind such an assessment include rise in base of geriatric population, increasing number of cancer patients globally and advancements in cancer treatment technologies. Additionally, growing healthcare awareness among the population and poor sanitation conditions in underdeveloped countries further expected to boost the market.

Geographically, North America accounts for the largest share of the infection control market in cancer therapy followed by the European region. The dominance of North America in this market is seen due to rapidly aging population, which can afford high cost cancer treatment and presence of various market leaders that allows easy penetration in the North America region. European infection control market in cancer therapy follows the North America market due to extensive promotion and funding for cancer treatment by the European government such as Germany and the U.K. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth rate in the near future due to rising population base and increasing awareness about the cancer treatment.

Some of the major players operating in this market includes 3M Healthcare Company, Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Inc, Nordion, Inc., Steris Corporation, Synergy Health, Plc, Getinge Group, Ahlstrom Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Sakura Global Holding Company, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Cisa S.P.A., Sterigenics International, Inc. and others.

