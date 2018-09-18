Mosquito Repellant

|

Tick Repellant

Rynoskin Total was specifically designed to be worn underneath the clothing. This unique concept provides the wearer with comfort, breath-ability, stealth movement and eliminates snags against brush. The insect protection clothing will stretch to accommodate all different body sizes. Unlike all of the over garment type of insect protection suits that are hot, noisy and snag against the brush, Rynoskin Total is ultra-lightweight body-forming, cool, and comfortable. Rynoskin Total is chemical free. It is completely safe to use and it’s effectiveness does not wash out over time. The suit protects its wearer through the weave of the fabric and the form fitting elastic cuffs that creates the ultimate barrier against biting insects. This body suit is so comfortable that the wearer will forget that they’re wearing it.