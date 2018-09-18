Pharma Security Asia 2019
To protect your brand and build a genuine future, Corvus Global Events invites you to Pharma Security Asia 2019 conference to be held on 19th and 20th February 2019 at Singapore – Anti-Counterfeiting, Drug Serialization and Supply-Chain Security Conference, which will have Pharma industry experts sharing various challenges faced, new strategies, case studies and use of innovative ideas and the conference will also offer opportunities to encourage partnerships and collaborations.
