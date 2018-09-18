Vacuum Packaging Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2017 to 2023

|

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Vacuum Packaging Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Vacuum Packaging Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Vacuum Packaging.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Vacuum Packaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Vacuum Packaging Market are CVP Systems, Inc., Linpac Packaging Limited, Multisorb Technologies, Inc, ULMA Packaging, S.Coop, Orics Industries, Inc. According to the report the global vacuum packaging market is projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.3% to 5.2% from 2017 to 2023. The global vacuum packaging market was worth USD 15 billion in 2015.

The report identified that the global vacuum packaging market is driven by factors such as, growing demand for hygienic packaging of food, manufacturers’ demand for a longer shelf-life and shift towards easy-to-handle and convenient packaging. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include high cost of development.

Rising population, along with high disposable income and the demand for safe & hygienic packaging of products are likely to stimulate market growth and provide opportunity for major players in the emerging and developing economies. Constant innovation and un-regularized markets in most countries are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The vacuum packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, application, and pack. The segmentation on the basis of material covers polyethylene (PE), polyvinylidenchloride (PVDC), polypropylene (PP), polyvinylchloride (PVC), and polyester (PET). On the basis of application the market is segmented as food, pharmaceuticals, industrial processing, industrial goods, consumer goods, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of pack the vacuum packaging market is segmented as rigid packaging, flexible packaging, and semi-rigid packaging.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Europe is the key consumer of vacuum packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 32.1% share in the global market. North America emerged as the second largest shareholder of the global market followed by Asia-Pacific. Markets in North America and Asia Pacific are highly regulated and are likely to create a substantial demand for vacuum packaging. Furthermore North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Coveris Holdings S.A., CVP Systems, Inc., Linpac Packaging Limited, Multisorb Technologies, Inc, ULMA Packaging, S.Coop, Orics Industries, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of vacuum packaging globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vacuum packaging.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the global vacuum packaging market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the global vacuum packaging market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

