Gellan Gum Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

19th September, 2018- Gellan Gum Market is directly used in food and beverages produced by culturing bacteria. It is a food ingredient mainly a water soluble polysaccharide prepared by fermenting the microbes. A highly transparent gel is obtained by recovery with isopropyl alcohol which is dried and milled. Gellan gum is mostly used in gummy food and beverages as a gelling ingredient in food products. Gellan gum was discovered and developed as a commercial bio gum product by Kelco, a division of Merck & Co. It was experimented as a food additive in Japan for the first time and since then it has been subsequently approved for food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical industry. Its wide use consists of thickener, stabilizer and emulsifier.

Top Key Manufacturers of Gellan Gum market are :-

Gaylord

Arkema

Toray Fine Chemicals

Hubei Xingfa

DSM

Shanxi Yangmei Fengxi

Yankuang Lunan Chemicals

Other

Gellan Gum Market by Product Type:

High Acyl Content

Low Acyl Content

Gellan Gum Market by Applications:

Food & Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Other

Geographical Analysis of Gellan Gum Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Gellan gum serves as an alternative to several thickeners and stabilizers that are used while preparing food and it does not modify color and taste of food plus it is used in small quantities as an anti-settling agent. It thus helps in improving quality of the product that minimizes the cost. It can be used in religious rituals owing to its vegan nature plus it can be also used in low-calorie products. The gel helps in fermentation procedures as it usually contains nitrogen. The drivers responsible for the growth of gellan gum market include growing demand of bakery products that augments the demand of desserts, jelly jam, pudding, cakes, confectionary and marshmallows round the calendar propels the growth of gellan gum market for the forecast period. Additionally, rising number of consumers consuming bakery products and items and growing awareness for personal care products is boosting the market growth.

On the basis of application, the gellan gum market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care products, medicine, chemical industry, textile production, food & beverages, cosmetics. On the basis of type, the gellan gum market is segmented into High-Acyl gellan gum and Low-Acyl gellan gum. High-Acyl is gellan are flexible and elastic in nature which is unbreakable. Low-Acyl gellan gum is hard and firm and also unbreakable. Acyl is a group of molecules which is added in deserts, jams, jellies, pudding, frost of cake, sugarcoating of confectionary, cakes and pet foods.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Gellan Gum Market Analysis By Regulatory Gellan Gum Market Analysis By Service Type Gellan Gum Market Analysis By Equipment Type Gellan Gum Market Analysis By Service Contract Gellan Gum Market Analysis By Service Provider Gellan Gum Market Analysis By End-User Gellan Gum Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Gellan Gum Companies Company Profiles Of The Gellan Gum Industry

