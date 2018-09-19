Main Menu

KOEL Green Silent 15kVA – 30kVA Diesel Generator sets by Kirloskar

September 19, 2018

KOEL Green Diesel Generator sets (Genset) in the range of 15 kVA, 20kVA, 25kVA, 30kVA by Kirloskar comply with the CPCB Norm & enhanced fuel efficiency, Genset Controller with monitoring, optional & diagnostic features. Get an Online Price Quote Today!
For more details visit our website – http://www.koelgreen.com/15-kva-30-kva or reach us at +91 8806334433

