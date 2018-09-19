Nanotechnology In Medical Devices Market Size, and Growth in North America

|

Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market Drivers, and Opportunities:

Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market is estimated to be USD 731 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1336 Million by 2023 with a CAGR of 12.82% in the review period.

The nanotechnology in medical devices has been witnessing significant growth attributed to the rising government investment in R&D of nanotechnology with increased international collaboration in research and rising prevalence of aging population.

The market is also driven by the increased awareness among the individuals, growing expenditure on healthcare and the availability of reimbursement and insurance coverage for healthcare expenditure. However, high cost related to nanotechnology-based medical devices and stringent regulations making the products approval time consuming are hampering the growth of the market.

Nanotechnology in Medical Devices Market, Segmented by Product Type:

Implantable Material

Active Implantable Material

Biochips

Medical Textile and Wound Dressing

Segmented, By Application:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research

In this Analysis, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nanotechnology in Medical Devices:

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

The following are key Competitors, covered in this report:

The major companies in the nanotechnology medical devices market are,

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Stryker Corporation

Acusphere, Inc.

3M Company

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Affymetrix, Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Starkey Hearing Technologies.

