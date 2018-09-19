Text My Main Number Launched Business Texting for Courier Companies

|

Text My Main Number is a leading text to landline company that offers personalized business texting services to diversified industry verticals. Recently, a spokesperson of the company announced the custom landline texting aka business messaging services for courier companies. As per the shared details, the text to landline launched for courier companies have useful messaging features to benefit the courier companies in many ways. Moreover, it supports both, SMS and MMS over landline.

“We have been benefiting many businesses with our best business texting services. We are glad to share that we have a personalized text to landline solution for the courier companies. The courier companies need to deal with various types of conversations daily. By integrating our business texting services in their communication model, they can leverage many benefits such as,

• Increased customer satisfaction

The customers can send a quick text to book an order or to ask the courier rates or to know the shipment status or to have any other type of quick communication by sending an SMS over the business number of the courier company. They will get instant answers and can get rid of long call queues. The prompt communication will delight customers.

• Increased business

The delighted customers will definitely use your services as well as refer your services. This will assure to retain the existing customers and receive more new business.

• Increased productivity

The business texting removes need of a representative to stay online on the live chat solution or stay occupied on a call. There are many features such as, ITR, Auto Reply, etc. that can automate the communication. Moreover, a single person can handle multiple text conversation. This way the courier companies can enjoy maximum staff productivity.

• Reduced telecommunication cost

Even a call to share a small update to be passed to the client / vendor needs a formal introduction and conclusion. This actually results in considerable investment in telecommunication. On the other hand, the business texting will provide a tool to send a quick message to a person, a group of people or to all clients / vendors quickly and without any additional cost. This will reduce telecommunication cost considerably.

• Increased ROI

The increased business, customer satisfaction and productivity as well as reduced expenses will increase returns over investment for the courier business.

The courier companies need to send text messages related to shipment booked, its status, delivery date, etc. All these messages can be sent by using the text to landline solution at a very nominal monthly fee. This will not only help business to grow, but also helps in creating a stronger brand of the courier company.” shared Ash Vyas, Director of Operations, Text My Main Number

About Text My Main Number

It is a leading business texting service provider company based out of New York, USA. The company has been offering the landline texting services to its worldwide clients. It also offers a risk free trial of their text to landline solution to courier companies and other companies that want to try this solution. For more details, call / text on 1.800.797.3167 or visit http://textmymainnumber.com/