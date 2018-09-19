|

Stuck in rut, a huge number of marketers still rely on spreadsheets and other legacy tools when dealing with customer data. Though a standalone tool and old school CRM practice may sound good initially, they have their own demerits and loopholes. Any growing business cannot run its key processes using spreadsheets and legacy tool alone, and marketing is simply not an exception.

For any business, its customers are the most treasured assets.It is the customers, who offer valuable reviews/feedbacks for the services/products offered thereby, helping businesses to come up with innovative ideas and concepts. Above all, it is the revenue that customers bring in that makes them highly valued for a company.

Read Complete: Why a Digital Marketing team can’t survive without this single most Important Tool?