Food Safety Testing Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

The Report in light of Global Food Safety Testing Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Food Safety Testing Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Food Safety Testing Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Food Safety Testing Market by applications (dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, processed foods and others), and testing types (food safety market include adulteration testing, allergen testing, GMO Testing, pathogen testing, non-pathogen testing, nutritional labeling, pesticide testing, toxin testing and others) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Food Safety Testing Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Food Safety Testing Market are ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas S.A, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Genetic ID NA Inc., Genon Laboratories Ltd, International Laboratory Services, Intertek Group Plc, Silliker Inc., and TUV Rheinland Group.

Presence of contaminants or chemicals in canned foods, farm fresh foods frozen foods and processed foods can lead to food poisoning or other adverse effects on human health. The harmful materials or pathogens could enter the value chain at any point from source to final delivery to the customers. Therefore, it is important to conduct various tests to ascertain the food safety during the manufacturing phase and before the food products reach to the consumers. Pathogen testing has major share in the food safety testing market due to greater demand for food borne contamination testing.

In 2016, the value of the global food safety testing market over USD 4.8 billion. The global food safety testing market is projected to reach USD X.XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023. The increase in food borne illnesses due to contaminants in the packaged food and beverages are expected to fuel the growth of global food safety testing market. Moreover, ever-increasing demand from the food industry for rapid testing technologies drives the market. The increase in consumption of convenience foods and beverages, consumer awareness about food safety and stringent regulations imposed by various governments are major factors in growth of the market.

Major Key Players mentioned in this Premium Report

