Future of Medical Radiation Shielding Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2024

|

The Report in light of Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Medical Radiation Shielding Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Medical Radiation Shielding Market by products (lead sheet, plate and bricks, curtains, shield and booths), solution (diagnostic shielding, radiation therapy shielding), end user (diagnostic centers and hospitals) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Medical Radiation Shielding Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market are Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, Radiation Protection Products, Mar Shield, Gaven Industries, Inc., Amray, Ray-Bar Engineering Corp, A&L Shielding, Nelco, Inc., Global Partners in Shielding, Inc. and ETS-Lindgren.

Hong Kong researchers develop safer alternative to lead in X-ray shields

April 2017, Polytechnic University researchers have created a safer, lighter X-ray shield by mixing the metal used in light bulb wires with a common plastic. The combination of tungsten and polyurethane offers 40 percent more protective than lead, which is conventionally used to protect people from radiation during X-ray procedures, yet it is 22 percent lighter.

“The material is non-toxic and can be recycled and processed into protective clothing,” said Fei Bin, associate professor at the university’s institute of textiles and clothing, who led the team.

Increase in the number of diagnostic imaging centers to drive the growth in the market

Factors such as rising use of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment purpose to trigger the growth of this market. Furthermore, increase in the number of diagnostic imaging centers due to growing frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer, prompt installation of radiology equipment, necessities of supporting accessories such as radiation shielding tools and other related equipment are also driving the growth of medical radiation shielding market.

Additionally, huge amount of ionizing radiation exposure can also lead to disturbing health impacts such as cancer, tumor and other severe side effects so as a result the necessity for protecting patients from harmful radiations while working under such conditions radiotherapy suites are designed. Moreover, increasing consciousness about safety while handling radio-active equipment is further estimated positive growth in medical radiation shielding market. In diagnostics centers having proper radiation shielding is significant in order to confirm the safety of its medical staff as well as of their patients. Strong growth in developing nations will create opportunities for the medical radiation shielding market.

North America to contribute to growth in the global Medical Radiation Shielding market over the next 6 years

North America will remain the most lucrative market for medical radiation shielding, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in this market. In North America region factors such as rising frequencies of cancer and growing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment are driving the growth in the North America region. In Asia Pacific region growing consciousness about radiation safety and cumulative funding in the healthcare sector is fuelling the growth of the medical radiation shielding market in this region.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global medical radiation shielding market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical radiation shielding market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical radiation shielding market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical radiation shielding market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.